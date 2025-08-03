Pakistan, China reaffirm industrial focus in CPEC Phase II talks

Pakistan and China on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to expanding industrial cooperation and private-sector engagement under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government’s “Five Es” framework part of the broader URAAN Pakistan initiative aligns with the goals of CPEC’s next phase, which focuses on industrial development and technology transfer.

“China’s development model remains a source of inspiration for Pakistan,” Mr Iqbal said, adding that the country is now moving toward a more export-oriented, technology-driven economy. He recalled that during Mr Sun’s previous diplomatic posting in Islamabad, the two sides had “transformed the CPEC from a paper plan into a multibillion-dollar reality.”

The minister stressed the need to develop a skilled and educated workforce and to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) ties as part of the evolving economic partnership.

He also expressed gratitude for China’s continued support, particularly during recent regional tensions, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “pride in the everlasting friendship with the leadership and people of China.”

Vice Minister Sun welcomed Pakistan’s Five Es economic vision, calling it a promising strategy for stability and self-reliance. He reiterated Beijing’s resolve to enhance cooperation across various sectors.