Pakistan, Iran pledge to triple trade to $10bn amid calls for united Muslim response on Gaza, Kashmir

Pakistan and Iran have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion, with both countries agreeing to fast-track agreements and deepen economic cooperation. The announcement was made during a joint press conference between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, following formal talks and the signing of twelve agreements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the two governments had signed documents aimed at translating political intent into structured trade outcomes. Delegations from both sides are expected to hold follow-up meetings to operationalise the agreements. He stressed the importance of moving swiftly, adding that both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation not only in trade but also in cultural and religious spheres. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Iran’s peaceful nuclear ambitions under the UN charter and extended condolences for the Iranian lives lost during the recent Israeli attack, which he said was unprovoked and widely condemned by Pakistan’s 240 million people.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s support during Israel’s attack on Iran and said the shared history, religion, and culture between the two nations formed a strong foundation for future collaboration. He welcomed Pakistan’s proactive role in recent engagements and stressed the need for practical steps to boost trade, develop land, sea, and air routes, and improve border security. He also highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties, quoting Allama Iqbal to emphasize Muslim unity.

Both leaders denounced the ongoing war in Gaza, calling it genocide and urging the global community and the Muslim Ummah to move beyond rhetoric and take tangible steps for peace. Shehbaz compared the situation in Gaza to Indian-occupied Kashmir and thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan’s position. He said the scenes from Gaza, where mothers, children, and youth are being killed, should stir global conscience, and warned that inaction would be remembered as a moral failure.

In terms of trade, Shehbaz and Pezeshkian discussed enhancing cross-border infrastructure and agreed to use existing corridors more effectively. They expressed confidence that bilateral trade could reach $10 billion from the current $3 billion if logistical and bureaucratic hurdles are addressed. The Iranian president welcomed proposals for regular B2B engagements and highlighted the need for consistency in implementation. He also voiced concern over the destabilizing impact of Israel’s actions and warned that without collective resistance, regional stability would remain under threat.

The visit was marked by the signing of twelve agreements covering cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, education, judicial assistance, tourism, maritime security, youth exchange, and trade facilitation. The leaders described the visit as a reset in Pakistan-Iran relations, underpinned by high-level political alignment and a shared desire to reshape regional trade dynamics. Both sides closed with a message of urgency, stating that the time for action is now.