Alkhidmat sends 28th aid shipment to Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Monday dispatched its 28th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza, carrying 100 tons of vital food and medical supplies, continuing its efforts to support the Palestinian people. The aid is part of the foundation’s ongoing relief work for Gaza’s war-affected population.

The consignment, coordinated with the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was flown from Islamabad to Amman, Jordan, before being transported to Gaza for distribution among displaced families.

This delivery comes at a time when Gaza’s humanitarian conditions are rapidly deteriorating. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNRWA, child malnutrition rates in Gaza have tripled over the last three months. Humanitarian groups warn that the region could face famine unless access for aid is urgently expanded.

Local authorities in Gaza reported that at least 80 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the strip on Sunday, with many victims attempting to reach aid distribution points. Among those killed was a staff member of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, whose headquarters in Khan Younis was hit by an Israeli strike.

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen as hunger spreads. The United Nations has warned that Gaza is on the brink of famine, with one in three residents reportedly going without food for days. Over 320,000 young children are at risk of acute malnutrition, and Gaza’s hospitals have reported several deaths from malnutrition and famine.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has urged the United Nations Security Council to impose an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement, the Ministry condemned the ongoing violence, calling for an official visit by the UNSC to address the situation firsthand and to push for the implementation of resolutions calling for a two-state solution.

The ongoing Israeli offensive, which began in October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of over 58,667 Palestinians, including 17,400 children. The international community has increasingly called for an end to the violence, with Israel facing legal challenges over its actions in Gaza.