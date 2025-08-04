Sign inSubscribe
Bangladesh seeks closer trade ties with Pakistan for energy, raw materials

Bangladesh looks to Pakistan for coal, limestone, and enhanced bilateral trade cooperation, following discussions between officials

By Monitoring Desk

Bangladesh is seeking closer trade cooperation with Pakistan to meet its growing industrial and energy demands, particularly for raw materials like coal and limestone. This was discussed in a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, where both sides explored deeper cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial linkages, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

High Commissioner Khan shared insights from his recent visits to Pakistan’s industrial hubs, noting positive engagement from local business chambers. Discussions centered on Bangladesh’s need for Pakistani coal and limestone to support its power generation and soda ash production.

The talks also touched on agricultural trade, including Pakistan’s imports of pineapples from Bangladesh and potential exports of mangos, pending technical approvals. Opportunities in textiles, mineral exports like high-quality Sindh limestone, and Halal-certified meat products were also explored. Both sides agreed to address logistical challenges and streamline business visa processes for smoother trade.

Minister Khan emphasized the strategic potential of the relationship, stating that collaboration in energy, logistics, and food security could create a transformative economic partnership for the region. The meeting concluded with commitments to establish sector-specific business linkages and improve trade mechanisms in the coming months.

