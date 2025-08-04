Sign inSubscribe
Bawany Air Products receives corrigendum to acquisition announcement

Bawany Air Products clarifies amendments to Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) for acquisition by Mohabbat Khan and Others

Bawany Air Products Limited (PSX: BAPL) has received a corrigendum to the Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) submitted by the acquirer, Mohabbat Khan and Others. The corrigendum includes certain amendments to the original PAI, while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, according to a filing on PSX.

The original PAI, issued on July 8, 2025, was for the acquisition of 600 million ordinary shares and control of Bawany Air Products Limited. It was published in the Business Recorder and Daily Dunya on July 9, 2025.

BAPL, incorporated in Pakistan on August 16, 1978, is involved in the production and trading of oxygen gas, dissolved acetylene, and nitrogen gas.

