Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP to begin hearings on alleged sugar price collusion case today

Competition Commission of Pakistan schedules hearings after Competition Appellate Tribunal orders rehearing of sugar cartelization case, PSMA facing Rs44 billion fine

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to commence hearings today [Monday] in a case concerning alleged collusion in sugar pricing. 

Notices have been issued to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills following the case’s return for rehearing by the Competition Appellate Tribunal.

The hearings will take place over four days—August 4, 5, 6, and 7. The CCP has directed all parties involved to ensure their representatives are available on these dates, along with relevant evidence and documentation.

In May, the Competition Appellate Tribunal had sent the case back to the CCP for a rehearing after ruling on appeals filed by the sugar mills and the PSMA against a Rs44 billion fine imposed by the CCP. 

The tribunal directed that the case be reheard under the supervision of a new CCP chairperson or a member who had not previously been involved in the hearings. The tribunal also instructed that the CCP complete the rehearing and issue a verdict within 90 days.

In 2021, the CCP imposed the Rs44 billion fine on the PSMA and its member mills for allegedly forming a cartel to manipulate sugar prices and engaging in other anti-competitive practices.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Monday.

Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025

China welcomes 183 Brazil coffee sellers in wake of US tariffs

Revenue up, profits down at Ghani Glass

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.