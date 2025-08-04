CCP to begin hearings on alleged sugar price collusion case today

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to commence hearings today [Monday] in a case concerning alleged collusion in sugar pricing.

Notices have been issued to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills following the case’s return for rehearing by the Competition Appellate Tribunal.

The hearings will take place over four days—August 4, 5, 6, and 7. The CCP has directed all parties involved to ensure their representatives are available on these dates, along with relevant evidence and documentation.

In May, the Competition Appellate Tribunal had sent the case back to the CCP for a rehearing after ruling on appeals filed by the sugar mills and the PSMA against a Rs44 billion fine imposed by the CCP.

The tribunal directed that the case be reheard under the supervision of a new CCP chairperson or a member who had not previously been involved in the hearings. The tribunal also instructed that the CCP complete the rehearing and issue a verdict within 90 days.

In 2021, the CCP imposed the Rs44 billion fine on the PSMA and its member mills for allegedly forming a cartel to manipulate sugar prices and engaging in other anti-competitive practices.