Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China welcomes 183 Brazil coffee sellers in wake of US tariffs

New Chinese export permits are valid for five years ahead of a 50% US tariff on some Brazilian products to begin on August 6 

By Reuters

SAO PAULO: China has approved 183 new Brazilian coffee companies to export products to the Chinese market, according to a social media post of the Chinese embassy in Brazil on Saturday.

The measure, a boon to local exporters after the United States government’s announcement of steep tariffs on Brazilian coffee and other products, took effect on July 30.

The new Chinese export permits are valid for five years, according to the post.

The U.S.’s 50% tariff on some Brazilian products will begin on August 6.

The levy represents a challenge for commodities traders and Brazilian coffee exporters, who need to find alternatives for the roughly 8 million bags sold to U.S. coffee processors every year.

China is Brazil’s top trade partner overall while the U.S. is a big buyer of Brazilian beef and orange juice, among other products.

In June, Brazilian coffee exports into the U.S. totaled 440,034 60-kilo bags, 7,87 times more than Brazil’s sales into China of nearly 56,000 bags that month, according to trade data compiled by industry lobby Cecafe.

The Brazilian ministry of agriculture and Cecafe did not have an immediate comment.

China’s customs authority could not be immediately reached as it was outside the business hours.

Brazil supplies about a third of the U.S. coffee demand each year, a trade valued at $4.4 billion in the 12 months ended in June.

Previous article
Revenue up, profits down at Ghani Glass
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Monday.

CCP to begin hearings on alleged sugar price collusion case today

Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 04, 2025

Revenue up, profits down at Ghani Glass

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.