Ministry approves first international ferry service to connect Pakistan with GCC and Iran

Sea Keepers granted ferry service licence, opening new sea routes for regional connectivity and religious tourism

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday granted its first-ever ferry service licence to international operator Sea Keepers, allowing the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The approval came after a high-level meeting of the Licensing Committee, which included officials from the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Interior, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port & Shipping authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, hailed the decision as a historic step that aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy. The minister emphasized that the new ferry service would enhance regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activity via sea routes.

The service is expected to cater to hundreds of thousands of passengers annually, particularly religious pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq, as well as workers and tourists heading to GCC countries. It will ease pressure on land routes and offer a more affordable alternative to air travel for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travelers.

Chaudhry stated that initial operations would begin from Karachi and Gwadar ports, using modern ferry vessels equipped with essential amenities to ensure safe and affordable travel. The expansion of routes and port calls will be based on demand and bilateral agreements with the relevant countries.

This new ferry service is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy, improve trade logistics, and promote maritime tourism, underscoring a renewed commitment to sustainable regional sea transport infrastructure.

U.S. tariffs on South Africa could cost 100,000 jobs, as trade tensions rise
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
