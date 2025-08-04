Sign inSubscribe
PIA clarifies UK aviation clearance pertains to all Pakistani airlines

PIA clarifies that UK CAA clearance applies to all Pakistani carriers, not just PIA, with individual applications required for UK flight operations

Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PSX: PIAHCLA) clarified that the recent regulatory clearance granted by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) applies broadly to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and not to any individual airline. The clearance is based on compliance with aviation safety standards for all Pakistani carriers, and not specific to PIA.

As a result, all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, must apply individually for operating licenses and route-specific approvals before resuming flight operations to the UK. The mention of “PIA” in recent media reports was intended to symbolize the expected resumption of UK flights by all Pakistani airlines, not an immediate start of operations by PIA.

PIAHCL further stated that it is unaware of any undisclosed material information that could explain the recent unusual movement in the share price of PIAHCLB. The company confirmed it does not possess any price-sensitive information requiring disclosure.

