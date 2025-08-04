PNSC appoints Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as CFO

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has appointed Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 26. Taqvi replaces Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi in this role, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

PNSC is involved in shipping activities, including vessel chartering, cargo transportation, and related services. The company also provides commercial, technical, administrative, financial, and other services to its subsidiaries and third parties in the shipping sector.

Last month, a shareholder director criticized PNSC’s Human Resource practices during the 460th board meeting on June 30, 2025. The director raised concerns over violations of government rules, including the continued employment of officers beyond the retirement age of 60, despite repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the National Assembly Secretariat. The director also highlighted discrepancies in official recordkeeping and called for corrective measures to ensure transparency and compliance with legal frameworks.