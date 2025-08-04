Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PNSC appoints Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as CFO

Syed Zeeshan Taqvi replaces Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi as Chief Financial Officer at Pakistan National Shipping Corporation

By News Desk

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has appointed Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 26. Taqvi replaces Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi in this role, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

PNSC is involved in shipping activities, including vessel chartering, cargo transportation, and related services. The company also provides commercial, technical, administrative, financial, and other services to its subsidiaries and third parties in the shipping sector.

Last month, a shareholder director criticized PNSC’s Human Resource practices during the 460th board meeting on June 30, 2025. The director raised concerns over violations of government rules, including the continued employment of officers beyond the retirement age of 60, despite repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the National Assembly Secretariat. The director also highlighted discrepancies in official recordkeeping and called for corrective measures to ensure transparency and compliance with legal frameworks.

Previous article
Bangladesh seeks closer trade ties with Pakistan for energy, raw materials
Next article
NEPRA indicates Rs1.80 per unit reduction in electricity prices
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.