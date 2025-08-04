Sign inSubscribe
TOMCL secures $3.24m frozen beef export order from Tajikistan

Expansion into CIS region marks push for new halal meat markets

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) on Monday announced it has secured confirmed export orders worth $3.24 million for frozen boneless beef to Tajikistan, marking its entry into a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The company has commenced production and exports to meet Tajikistan’s specific regulatory and import standards. The orders are expected to be executed over the course of the current financial year.

TOMCL said this development builds on its earlier exports to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and reflects growing demand for Pakistani halal meat in under-served Eurasian markets. The company highlighted its strengths in quality assurance, consistency, and logistics as key to gaining customer confidence.

This latest move also aligns with TOMCL’s strategy to diversify its export portfolio beyond traditional markets in the GCC, ASEAN, and MENA regions. Management reiterated its commitment to expanding across the CIS, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, supported by strong processing infrastructure and livestock integration.

The company said it aims to contribute to national goals of export diversification, enhance foreign exchange inflows, and unlock new revenue and margin opportunities.

News Desk
News Desk

