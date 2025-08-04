Trump to raise tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would substantially raise tariffs on goods from India due to its purchases of Russian oil.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, but for much of the oil purchased, they are selling it on the open market for significant profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Trump did not specify what the new tariff would be.

India’s trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Trump stated he would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India and added that the world’s fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty, though no further details were provided.

Over the weekend, two Indian government sources informed Reuters that India would continue purchasing oil from Russia despite Trump’s threats. The sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.