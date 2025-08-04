Sign inSubscribe
Why Did Careem Shut Down Ride-Hailing in Pakistan? | A Deep Dive

By Profit Urdu

Careem has officially shut down its ride-hailing operations in Pakistan. After nearly a decade of redefining urban mobility, the once-trusted app is no longer offering car rides in Pakistan. But what led to this surprising exit?

In this in-depth explainer, we take you behind the scenes of Careem’s rise, impact, and eventual departure from the Pakistani ride-hailing market. From its revolutionary entry in 2015 to becoming a household name in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad — Careem was not just a tech company, it was a social movement. It empowered women, professionalized drivers, and introduced millions to the convenience of app-based commuting.

So why did it fail?

Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

