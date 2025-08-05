AD Ports opens Islamabad office to deepen Pakistan–UAE maritime ties

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar on Tuesday hailed the inauguration of the AD Ports Group office in Islamabad as a major step toward strengthening maritime and logistics cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the establishment of the AD Ports Group’s presence in Islamabad reflected the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and marked a shared commitment to reshaping the regional maritime and logistics landscape.

He praised AD Ports Group’s increasing footprint in Pakistan’s maritime sector, particularly in enhancing port operations. “This collaboration has already delivered measurable outcomes—enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time, and increasing cargo throughput,” he remarked.

Calling the partnership a strong example of public-private and international cooperation, the minister said the new office would serve as a catalyst for future maritime development and investment.

“The Ministry of Maritime Affairs remains open to further investments and collaboration. We welcome new partnerships that align with our goal of a modern, competitive, and connected maritime sector,” he stated.

The minister concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to close coordination with UAE counterparts to identify new opportunities and promote mutual maritime interests.

The event was also attended by several key federal ministers, including Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Senior representatives from AD Ports Group were present at the ceremony, including Regional CEOs Mr. Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi and Mr. AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, along with Mr. Khurram Aziz Khan, CEO of KGTL and KGTML.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, also graced the occasion.

As a gesture of goodwill and continued collaboration, the federal ministers were presented with commemorative souvenirs by Ambassador Al Zaabi and senior officials of the AD Ports Group at the close of the event.