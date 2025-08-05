Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bangladesh eyes coal, minerals from Pakistan for energy and industry needs

Both countries discuss expanding bilateral trade, focusing on energy resources, agriculture, and industrial cooperation

By News Desk

Bangladesh is exploring the possibility of importing coal and minerals from Pakistan to meet its growing energy and industrial demands, as both countries look to strengthen economic ties through improved trade and logistics cooperation.

In a meeting in Islamabad, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, discussed the country’s rising demand for coal and limestone with Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. These minerals are essential for Bangladesh’s power generation and soda ash production industries.

The talks also highlighted a renewed focus on cross-border energy and resource trade, with both countries aiming to diversify supply chains and enhance regional connectivity. Khan, who recently visited industrial hubs in Pakistan, shared positive feedback from business chambers about potential industrial partnerships.

In addition to coal, the discussions also covered agricultural trade, with Pakistan seeking to resume mango exports to Bangladesh, pending technical clearance, and exploring pineapple imports from Dhaka. Other areas under review include textiles, high-grade Sindh limestone, and Halal meat exports.

Logistical challenges and the easing of business visa issuance were also highlighted as key areas for improvement. “Focused collaboration in energy, logistics, and food security will enable Pakistan and Bangladesh to create a transformative economic partnership for the region,” said Jam Kamal. 

The two countries have agreed to take sector-specific measures to facilitate trade in the coming months.

Previous article
3,999 acres of Pakistan Railways land under illegal occupation by govt, defence department, NA informed 
Next article
Pakistan’s urea sales see modest uptick in July, down 19% YoY due to weak farm economics 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 05, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Sindh extends deadline for new vehicle number plates to October 31

Faceless Customs Assessment clears luxury vehicle at just Rs 17,635, sparking concerns over under-invoicing, money laundering

Dollar weakens as rate cut odds rise, tariff uncertainties linger

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.