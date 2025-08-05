Bangladesh eyes coal, minerals from Pakistan for energy and industry needs

Bangladesh is exploring the possibility of importing coal and minerals from Pakistan to meet its growing energy and industrial demands, as both countries look to strengthen economic ties through improved trade and logistics cooperation.

In a meeting in Islamabad, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, discussed the country’s rising demand for coal and limestone with Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. These minerals are essential for Bangladesh’s power generation and soda ash production industries.

The talks also highlighted a renewed focus on cross-border energy and resource trade, with both countries aiming to diversify supply chains and enhance regional connectivity. Khan, who recently visited industrial hubs in Pakistan, shared positive feedback from business chambers about potential industrial partnerships.

In addition to coal, the discussions also covered agricultural trade, with Pakistan seeking to resume mango exports to Bangladesh, pending technical clearance, and exploring pineapple imports from Dhaka. Other areas under review include textiles, high-grade Sindh limestone, and Halal meat exports.

Logistical challenges and the easing of business visa issuance were also highlighted as key areas for improvement. “Focused collaboration in energy, logistics, and food security will enable Pakistan and Bangladesh to create a transformative economic partnership for the region,” said Jam Kamal.

The two countries have agreed to take sector-specific measures to facilitate trade in the coming months.