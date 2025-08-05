CCP seeks clarity from PTCL on Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers acquisition

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has requested further clarification from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on critical aspects of its proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

According to a statement issued by the CCP on Tuesday, the development follows a detailed briefing by PTCL officials before the commission regarding the scope and strategy of the planned transaction.

“In continuation of proceedings under Section 11(6) of the Competition Act, 2010, the senior management of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited appeared before the bench of the Competition Commission of Pakistan,” the CCP stated.

During the session, PTCL presented its proposed business plan, outlined claimed operational efficiencies, and submitted regulatory accounts related to the acquisition.

The CCP noted that it has sought further clarity on several key issues, with the objective of conducting a comprehensive assessment of the transaction’s likely impact on market competition and consumer welfare.

The acquisition, which involves full ownership transfer of both Telenor Pakistan and its infrastructure arm Orion Towers to PTCL, is being closely scrutinized as part of the commission’s legal obligations under the Competition Act.

Telenor Group had earlier indicated in February that it expects the merger with PTCL to conclude during the first half of 2025.