Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP seeks clarity from PTCL on Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers acquisition

Commission questions business plan and regulatory impact as merger review enters next stage; deal expected to close by mid-2025

By Monitoring Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has requested further clarification from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on critical aspects of its proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

According to a statement issued by the CCP on Tuesday, the development follows a detailed briefing by PTCL officials before the commission regarding the scope and strategy of the planned transaction.

“In continuation of proceedings under Section 11(6) of the Competition Act, 2010, the senior management of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited appeared before the bench of the Competition Commission of Pakistan,” the CCP stated.

During the session, PTCL presented its proposed business plan, outlined claimed operational efficiencies, and submitted regulatory accounts related to the acquisition.

The CCP noted that it has sought further clarity on several key issues, with the objective of conducting a comprehensive assessment of the transaction’s likely impact on market competition and consumer welfare.

The acquisition, which involves full ownership transfer of both Telenor Pakistan and its infrastructure arm Orion Towers to PTCL, is being closely scrutinized as part of the commission’s legal obligations under the Competition Act.

Telenor Group had earlier indicated in February that it expects the merger with PTCL to conclude during the first half of 2025.

Previous article
Govt appoints Qureshi and Shehzad to Privatisation Commission Board to bolster strategic depth
Next article
AD Ports opens Islamabad office to deepen Pakistan–UAE maritime ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.