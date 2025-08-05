Sign inSubscribe
Dawood Equities receives SECP license as Consultant to the Issue

SECP grants Dawood Equities a license to operate under Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulation 2017

By News Desk

Dawood Equities Limited (PSX: DEL) has been granted a license by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to operate as a Consultant to the Issue under the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulation 2017.

This information was made public through a notification to the Exchange.

DEL, incorporated in Pakistan as an unquoted public limited company on May 3, 2006, operates primarily in trading and brokerage of listed equities, underwriting, and other investment activities.

