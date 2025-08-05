Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR limits arrest warrants in sales tax fraud cases to fake or flying invoices

Tax body clarifies arrest provisions, ensuring warrants are only sought in cases involving fake or flying invoices under the Sales Tax Act

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified on Monday that arrest warrants would only be issued in sales tax fraud cases involving fake or flying invoices.

The FBR’s clarification came through an explanatory circular regarding the Sales Tax Act, 1990, addressing the arrest provisions under Section 37A. A key demand from the business community was to limit arrest powers to cases of fraudulent invoices.

According to the circular, arrest warrants may only be obtained for serious sales tax frauds, including cases involving fake or flying invoices, when specific pre-conditions are met. These include: the possibility of the accused tampering with documents, absconding, or failing to cooperate with investigations despite receiving three notices.

The FBR also announced that a detailed procedure and restrictions for these provisions will be issued in a Sales Tax General Order (STGO) to facilitate the smooth implementation of subsections (8) and (9) of Section 37A.

Additionally, the FBR has separated criminal and civil liabilities, distinguishing between non-compliance and fraudulent activities. The revised provisions clarify that non-payment of tax due to collusion or deliberate actions falls under criminal proceedings as per Section 37A, while non-compliance will be addressed separately under Section 11E.

Previous article
Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger
Next article
Cabinet committee rejects commercial agreement between Pakistan Railways and DP World, seeks domestic financing alternatives
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s budget deficit reaches Rs 6.16 Trillion in FY25, represents 5.4%...

Fiscal report reveals Rs 0.32 trillion statistical discrepancy, with debt servicing and defense spending consuming significant portions of the national budget

Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 05, 2025

Sindh extends deadline for new vehicle number plates to October 31

Faceless Customs Assessment clears luxury vehicle at just Rs 17,635, sparking concerns over under-invoicing, money laundering

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.