Opposition alliance urges CJP to form judicial commission to probe manipulation in sugar industry

The opposition alliance, Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to establish a judicial commission to probe alleged systemic manipulation within the sugar industry.

As per reports, the request, made in a two-page letter from TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, seeks a suo motu action and the formation of a three-judge committee under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to investigate policy manipulation and regulatory lapses.

The letter claims that the commission should conduct an impartial investigation to identify individuals benefiting from these decisions, particularly those with ties to the ruling coalition and significant stakes in sugar mills. The TTAP called for strict accountability, stating that this issue affects both national economic stability and public trust in government institutions.

TTAP emphasized that the soaring sugar prices were not simply market fluctuations, but the result of deliberate policy choices. Khokhar criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government for approving the export of 765,000 metric tonnes of sugar despite warnings of supply shortages. Following this, the government authorized the import of 500,000 metric tonnes, facilitating further profits for a select group of sugar barons, the letter said.

The letter also highlighted the exemption of duties and taxes on sugar imports, which clashed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions and worsened Pakistan’s fiscal strain. It criticized the export-import cycle, stating that it exposes the undue influence of the sugar industry on national policies.

According to reports, 50% of sugar mills are owned by politicians, including influential members of the ruling coalition, raising concerns over conflicts of interest and the deep political influence over economic decisions. The letter also pointed out previous fines levied on sugar mills by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for cartel practices.

The TTAP accused the ruling elite of exploiting the public through political and commercial ties, urging immediate investigation into the ongoing influence of the ‘sugar mafia’ and its impact on citizens.

Recently, a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report revealed that sugar mills earned Rs300 billion due to recent price fluctuations, highlighting the need for further scrutiny. The TTAP added that current redressal forums appear ineffective, allegedly due to executive pressure.