Pakistan’s space agency to launch lunar mission by 2035, planning minister says 

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, announced that Pakistan’s space agency, Suparco, has been tasked with launching a lunar mission by 2035, marking a significant step in the country’s space exploration ambitions.

Iqbal made the announcement during a high-level meeting in Beijing with Shan Zhongde, Chairman of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in space and nuclear energy to support Pakistan’s national development.

Iqbal highlighted the momentum gained in space sciences under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also mentioned that Pakistan recently launched three satellites with China’s collaboration and plans to send its first astronaut to the Chinese space station by 2026.

The minister emphasized the growing challenges posed by climate change, urging the adoption of alternative energy sources to address vulnerabilities in food, water, and health security. He called for increased cooperation with China in peaceful nuclear energy and advanced technologies, including quantum computing, and cited the K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants as examples of successful collaboration.

Iqbal noted the establishment of Pakistan’s Quantum Computing Center and its alignment with economic development priorities, advocating for more educational exchanges for young Pakistani scientists through Chinese programs. He also acknowledged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for its role in improving Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Shan Zhongde expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s progress under CPEC and reiterated China’s support in advancing Pakistan’s space research and peaceful nuclear energy capabilities. He committed to further strengthening the economic and strategic ties between the two nations.