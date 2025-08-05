PDWP approves Rs52.5 billion for six development projects in Punjab

The 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the current fiscal year, held on Monday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs52,588.76 million.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board Punjab, focused on various sectors including infrastructure, finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and stormwater management.

The approved projects include the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance Centre (South and North), with an estimated cost of Rs24,536 million. The Punjab Chief Minister Asaan Export Finance for SMEs project was approved with an estimated cost of Rs4.266 billion.

Additionally, projects aimed at improving the sewerage and stormwater drainage systems in Daska, Mandrainwal, and Jamkey Cheema City were approved at an estimated cost of Rs8.024 billion, and in Layyah City at an estimated cost of Rs8.786 billion.

Other approved projects include the improvement of the storm drainage system and street pavements in Attock City, at an estimated cost of Rs3.171 billion, and the rehabilitation, remodelling, and solarisation of existing Lahore Metro Bus System (Green Line) stations, with an estimated cost of Rs3,806 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, board members, and other senior officers.