PM Shehbaz orders permanent removal of bureaucratic hurdles in FBR reform drive

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to remove bureaucratic red tape and institutional obstacles to ensure the permanent implementation of reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Presiding over a meeting on FBR-related matters in Islamabad, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the increase in Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio, crediting the federal government’s reform measures for the improvement.

“I, along with the federal government, will fully support and endorse the reform initiatives undertaken by the authorities,” the prime minister said, emphasizing the need for uniform and effective implementation of transformational customs clearance reforms across the country.

He instructed officials to integrate modern technology into the customs reform agenda to minimize delays caused by procedural inefficiencies and to ensure faster, more transparent processes. The prime minister also directed federal and provincial institutions to collaborate closely to sustain and build on the gains in tax collection achieved through FBR reforms in the upcoming fiscal year.

Noting that the proper enforcement of previously imposed taxes will be crucial in further improving revenue collection, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of devising a joint strategy through consultation between the FBR, federal institutions, and provincial governments to raise the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio.

“The set timelines for FBR’s tax collection and other reform targets for the next fiscal year will not be altered,” he said, directing both the FBR and customs departments to strengthen their public engagement efforts. He further instructed the institutions to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enhance public awareness about the reforms underway.

During the briefing, it was revealed that, following a special directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the income tax return form had been made available online in Urdu. This step, which simplifies the filing process, is expected to benefit nearly 84 percent of all tax filers.

Officials informed the meeting that the FBR had successfully achieved its revenue target for the first month of the new fiscal year (July) and was on track to meet collection targets in the coming months.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of establishing digital enforcement stations for customs clearance across the country, which is being pursued on a priority basis. Full implementation of the Centralized Assessment Unit (CAU) and the faceless customs system was cited as a key step toward making the clearance process more efficient, streamlined, and transparent.

It was further noted that the broader reform agenda at both FBR and customs was advancing in line with established targets, supported by changes to policy frameworks, institutional strategies, and operational actions across several sectors.

Among those present at the meeting were Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Attorney General of Pakistan, FBR Chairman, and other senior government officials and dignitaries.