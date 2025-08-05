Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh extends deadline for new vehicle number plates to October 31

Deadline for affixing newly designed registration plates with advanced security features is extended after public difficulties with the original date

By News Desk

The Sindh government has extended the deadline for affixing newly designed registration number plates on motor vehicles to October 31, 2025.

The decision came after a meeting between Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

Chawla briefed Bilawal about the ongoing Safe City Project, aimed at upgrading vehicle number plates to improve security across the province. Acknowledging public concerns about meeting the original deadline of August 14, Bilawal directed that the deadline be extended to ease the process for vehicle owners.

In the meeting, Chawla also informed Bilawal about a significant narcotics seizure worth Rs7 billion by the Sindh Narcotics Department and updated him on the attendance and performance of PPP members in the Sindh Assembly.

Separately, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, alongside party officials, briefed Bilawal on the Sindh Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) achievements. Khuhro highlighted the PAC’s recovery of more than Rs20 billion from entities including Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation and K-Electric. Bilawal praised the PAC’s performance, calling it a key constitutional accountability forum.

In a further meeting, Bilawal directed special Independence Day celebrations to commemorate what he called “a victory in the ideological battle against India” and emphasized the need for grassroots-level organizational restructuring and outreach campaigns across Sindh.

News Desk
News Desk

