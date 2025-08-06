Sign inSubscribe
Dar urges overhaul of labour export policy to boost remittances and global reach

Deputy PM calls for skill investment, diversification, and expanded international outreach to align with global market needs

By Monitoring Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called for a strategic overhaul of Pakistan’s labour export strategy, urging greater investment in skill development and diversification to meet global workforce demand.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s Emigration, Overseas Employment, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy, Dar said the country must align its human capital with international labour trends to increase remittances and expand Pakistan’s economic footprint abroad, according to a statement from the DPM’s Office.

He emphasised the need to develop high-quality training systems, expand into new employment sectors, and tap into underexplored international labour markets to boost the country’s overseas employment potential.

“The government is committed to upgrading skill development frameworks and expanding overseas employment opportunities. This will not only boost remittances but also enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage,” Dar said.

He reaffirmed that supporting the overseas Pakistani community would remain a core pillar of national policy.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development presented a detailed overview of global diaspora trends and identified new opportunities to enhance the export of skilled labour.

The session was attended by the ministers for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Commerce, Minister of State for Health, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries from the Cabinet Division and HRD, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments.

