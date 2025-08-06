Fridtjof Rusten appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan

Fridtjof Rusten has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telenor Pakistan, succeeding Khurrum Ashfaque, who will assume a new leadership role within Telenor Group. Rusten is set to take over as CEO on September 1, 2025.

Rusten brings over 23 years of experience, having held several key leadership positions in Asia with Telenor Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Transformation Officer at True Corporation, where he was responsible for overseeing the merger integration between dtac and True. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Telenor Pakistan from 2020 to 2023.

Marius Gigernes, Chair of the Board of Telenor Pakistan, expressed confidence in Rusten’s ability to lead the company, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Fridtjof as the new CEO of Telenor Pakistan. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to this role, having served as CFO of Telenor Pakistan. During his tenure, he led the company through a period of strategic transformation and operational turnaround.” Gigernes also extended his gratitude to Khurrum Ashfaque for his leadership.

He further emphasized Telenor Pakistan’s strong talent pipeline, noting, “Telenor Pakistan has consistently produced high-calibre professionals who go on to take up important roles across the organisation’s global footprint. This is a testament to the company’s strong people practices.”

Fridtjof Rusten, the incoming CEO of Telenor Pakistan, expressed his excitement about returning to the country, saying, “I’m excited to be returning to Pakistan and reconnecting with an exceptional group of colleagues. I am committed to building upon the strong culture of empowerment, innovation, and integrity that defines the company. As we navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape in Pakistan, I am confident that we will continue to shape the country’s digital future.”

Khurrum Ashfaque, the outgoing CEO, shared his reflections on his tenure, saying, “It has been an incredible journey leading Telenor Pakistan the last two years and I thank every member of the Telenor Pakistan family. I wish Fridtjof the best in his new role and am assured that under his leadership, Telenor Pakistan will continue to make a difference in millions of lives in Pakistan.”

The management transition comes at a time when Telenor Pakistan’s proposed acquisition by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is being critically scrutinised.

On Tuesday, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) requested further clarification from PTCL regarding key aspects of the proposed acquisition, which includes the purchase of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

A statement issued by the CCP stated that this request follows a detailed briefing from PTCL officials regarding the scope and strategy of the planned acquisition. During the session, PTCL presented its proposed business plan, outlined operational efficiencies, and submitted regulatory accounts related to the deal.

However, the CCP emphasised the need for further clarification on several key issues in order to conduct a thorough assessment of the transaction’s potential impact on market competition and consumer welfare.