HBL and SEDF forge strategic partnership to drive SME growth in Sindh

HBL & Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise a strategic partnership to provide subsidised credit to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the province of Sindh.

SEDF and HBL will work together to design and implement a comprehensive financing structure that offers both secured and unsecured subsidized loans to SMEs. This will enable sustainable business growth, job creation, and economic development across the province.

The role of the Sindh Government, together with HBL, will be to actively facilitate SMEs in capacity-building programs and business growth, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a competitive market. This joint effort aims to create a robust support system that fosters innovation and enhances the overall business environment in Sindh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL said, “SMEs are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, yet many struggle to secure financing due to stringent collateral requirements. HBL has played a critical role in shaping the landscape for SMEs across the country. The Bank is fully committed to growing the “S” of SME business in a significant and sustainable way. Our collaboration with SEDF will create new pathways for financial inclusion which will further strengthen the SME ecosystem in the province of Sindh.”

Commenting on the occasion, Khizar Pervaiz, CEO – Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) said, “This collaboration with HBL marks a pivotal step toward empowering SMEs in Sindh with easier access to capital, helping bridge the financing gap and accelerate inclusive economic growth.”

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment – Government of Sindh, stated, “This partnership is a commendable step toward unlocking the true potential of Sindh’s SME sector. We firmly believe that such strategic collaborations will not only promote entrepreneurship but also generate employment and contribute meaningfully to the province’s economic growth. The Government of Sindh remains fully committed to supporting initiatives that drive inclusive and sustainable development.”