IT stakeholders propose regulatory cell to boost sector growth and data collection

Stakeholders from Pakistan’s IT industry and freelancers’ community have proposed the establishment of a dedicated regulatory cell to oversee critical initiatives, particularly focused on data collection. The suggestion was made during a meeting of the working group chaired by Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, under the direction of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in Islamabad.

The meeting included key officials, such as the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, and other stakeholders.

The working group discussed the need for targeted support for the IT sector, focusing on growth, upskilling, and reskilling efforts. Accurate data collection was highlighted as essential to develop a clear roadmap for enhancing productivity and boosting exports through targeted interventions. The group recommended comprehensive data gathering on software companies, freelancers, remote workers, and their respective services, earnings, certifications, and global presence.

Further suggestions included revising the R Form and simplifying tracking mechanisms at both the company and individual levels, with the SBP providing analytics to the IT industry. Additionally, the creation of a database in collaboration with universities for IT and other graduates was proposed.

The regulatory cell, according to the proposal, would oversee and promote activities in the IT and freelancer sectors, helping businesses expand and attracting foreign exchange through export receipts. The cell would also coordinate marketing events and encourage freelancers and IT companies to formalize their operations. It would supervise training, mentoring, and certification frameworks and support upskilling and reskilling through free training programs, laptop schemes, and co-working spaces.

The proposed regulatory body could also facilitate the provision of annual incentives to registered freelancers, including free credits for verified remittances.

The working group also advocated for extending the tax exemptions for the IT sector and freelancers, which are set to expire next year. PAFLA Chairman Ibrahim Amin emphasized the government’s interest in promoting the IT industry and freelancers, particularly through initiatives like the Roshan Digital Account (RDA). He urged that similar incentives be provided to IT companies and freelancers to drive growth and remittance inflows.

The proposal aims to address existing challenges and unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s IT and freelance sectors in the coming years.