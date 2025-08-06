PABC completes capacity enhancement project, boosting production by over 8%

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has successfully completed its debottlenecking and capacity enhancement project, raising its production capacity by over 8%. The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

PABC had previously announced in April 2025 that the Board of Directors had approved the project, which aimed to address production bottlenecks and improve line efficiencies. The company confirmed that the project was completed within the projected timeline and has met its objectives, significantly enhancing operational performance.

As a result of the project, PABC’s rated annual production capacity has increased from 1.2 billion cans to 1.3 billion cans, with the additional capacity now commercially operational and available for use. The company stated that this capacity boost aligns with its long-term goals for operational optimization and increased production capabilities.

At the time of the announcement, PABC’s shares were trading at Rs165, marking an increase of Rs4.62 or 2.88%.

In 2022, PABC raised Rs4.6 billion through the offering of 94 million shares at a strike price of Rs49 per share, aimed at funding its expansion and growth plans. The initial target was to raise Rs3.3 billion.