Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PABC completes capacity enhancement project, boosting production by over 8%

Aluminium can-maker increases annual production capacity to 1.3 billion cans following successful debottlenecking project

By News Desk

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has successfully completed its debottlenecking and capacity enhancement project, raising its production capacity by over 8%. The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

PABC had previously announced in April 2025 that the Board of Directors had approved the project, which aimed to address production bottlenecks and improve line efficiencies. The company confirmed that the project was completed within the projected timeline and has met its objectives, significantly enhancing operational performance.

As a result of the project, PABC’s rated annual production capacity has increased from 1.2 billion cans to 1.3 billion cans, with the additional capacity now commercially operational and available for use. The company stated that this capacity boost aligns with its long-term goals for operational optimization and increased production capabilities.

At the time of the announcement, PABC’s shares were trading at Rs165, marking an increase of Rs4.62 or 2.88%.

In 2022, PABC raised Rs4.6 billion through the offering of 94 million shares at a strike price of Rs49 per share, aimed at funding its expansion and growth plans. The initial target was to raise Rs3.3 billion.

Previous article
IT stakeholders propose regulatory cell to boost sector growth and data collection
Next article
Kohinoor Mills approves 10-for-1 stock split, announces U.S. subsidiary and sustainability initiatives
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.