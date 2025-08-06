“Pakistan Mart” in Dubai to provide exporters with direct access to global markets

A high-level delegation from the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to present and discuss the “Pakistan Mart” initiative in Dubai, designed to enhance the global presence of Pakistani products.

The delegation was led by Brigadier Mohammad Yousaf, Director of Plans at NLC, along with Abdullah Yaqoob Al Sayed Ahmad Al Hashmi, Head of Traders Markets at DP World, Fakhre Alam, Vice Chairman of DP World, and Junaid Tariq, Director of Business at NLC.

The ICCI was represented by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Rohail Anwar Butt, Imran Minhas, and Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui.

The session began with a video presentation by Brigadier Mohammad Yousaf, outlining the scope and objectives of the Pakistan Mart, a joint project between NLC and DP World. He explained that the facility in Dubai would offer advanced logistics, warehousing, and retail infrastructure, providing direct access for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to key markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Abdullah Al Hashmi described Pakistan Mart as a strategic gateway for global trade, integrating warehousing, logistics, and exhibition spaces to meet international standards. He emphasised its potential to host a wide range of business activities and enhance Pakistan’s export outreach.

Fakhre Alam added that the project would serve as a prominent platform for showcasing Pakistani products to international customers, further improving the country’s export profile.

Speaking at the event, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of ICCI, called the initiative a significant milestone in Pakistan’s logistics and export sectors. He highlighted the synergy between NLC’s regional capabilities and DP World’s global network, which would create vast opportunities for Pakistani businesses. Siddiqui assured ICCI’s full support in promoting the project and encouraging member participation.

Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President of ICCI, expressed optimism about the project’s potential to not only boost exports but also enhance Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy and global engagement.

Rohail Anwar Butt, an ICCI Executive Member, stated that Pakistan Mart would open new doors for economic growth, national pride, and international trade development.

Naeem Siddiqui, Advisor to the ICCI President, concluded the session by emphasizing the importance of establishing a permanent Pakistani business presence in a global commercial hub like Dubai, which would allow exporters to connect directly with international buyers.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring the success of this landmark initiative.