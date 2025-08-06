Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani students clinch four medals at 2nd International Nuclear Science Olympiad 

Students win one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals, highlighting Pakistan's growing stature in nuclear science and technology 

By News Desk

In a remarkable achievement for Pakistan, students secured one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals at the 2nd International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2025), held in Malaysia from July 30 to August 5.

The competition, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), brought together young talents from 19 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani delegation, trained and mentored by faculty from the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), delivered an outstanding performance. 

According to an official from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the team included Muhammad Tayyab Bukhari from Beaconhouse School Abbottabad, who won the Gold medal; Ammar Asad Warraich from Siddique Public School Islamabad, who earned Silver; and Rawah Javed and Tatheer Aima Naqvi, from Siddique Public School Islamabad and Chenab College Jhang, who both secured Bronze medals.

The team was led by Dr. Sajjad Tahir from PIEAS and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood from the Directorate of Education at PAEC, whose guidance was crucial in preparing the students for the competition.

This achievement highlights Pakistan’s growing stature in the field of nuclear science and technology education. The PAEC continues to support young students with the mentorship and platforms needed to excel internationally in nuclear research and its applications in agriculture, medicine, industry, and education. 

The success at INSO-2025 reflects Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of scientists, with institutions like PIEAS and PAEC at the forefront of the country’s scientific advancement.

