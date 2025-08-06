Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s Faceless Customs Assessment System breached, clearing banned goods worth Rs10.5 billion

Audit uncovers Rs38 billion in revenue losses due to violations, including the clearance of restricted items and massive duty evasion through FCA system

By Monitoring Desk

A recent audit has uncovered breaches in Pakistan’s Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system, revealing the clearance of restricted and banned goods worth Rs 10.538 billion, in violation of the Import Policy Order (IPO), according to a news report. 

The audit, conducted by the Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit (PCA) between December 16, 2024, and March 15, 2025, found widespread customs violations and duty evasion that had been overlooked by the FCA system, which was introduced to curb corruption in customs procedures.

Among the findings, over 1,000 Goods Declarations (GDs) involved restricted goods that were erroneously processed, undermining the core function of the FCA system, which was designed to prevent such violations.

Additionally, the audit revealed Rs 5.007 billion in duty and tax evasion across 1,524 GDs, resulting in an average loss of over Rs 3.3 million per declaration. A failure to process contravention cases led to an additional loss of Rs 2.433 billion in statutory fines.

The total revenue loss from these cases amounted to Rs 7.44 billion, but sources indicate the actual scale of losses could be higher, as the audit covered only 8.8% of total clearances due to limited resources.

The audit also highlighted Rs 30.364 billion in revenue losses linked to the non-framing of contravention cases under the SRO 499(I)/2009. Less than 2% of high-value tax evasion cases were officially pursued, allowing substantial losses to go unpunished.

Additionally, the audit revealed that around Rs 60 million in duties and taxes were evaded after the cancellation of finalised GDs. Concerns were raised regarding solar panel shipments cleared with unauthorised NTNs and Customs User IDs, suggesting potential trade-based money laundering involving Rs 643 million.

While the FCA system was touted as a solution to endemic customs corruption, the audit indicates that its implementation has introduced new vulnerabilities, leading to an estimated Rs 38 billion in revenue losses.

Previous article
Power consumers to get Rs0.77 per unit relief in upcoming billing cycle
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Transparency International says some branded medicines in Pakistan cost up to...

Transparency International Pakistan urges government to implement generic medicine policy to address significant price disparities between branded and non-branded drugs

PKR posts longest gain streak in over a year as central bank moderates dollar purchases

Defence minister accuses bureaucrats of buying property in Portugal with ill-gotten wealth 

Oil prices rebound from 5-week low on Trump threats on Russian crude buyers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.