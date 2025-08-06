Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 16% in July 2025, exports rise by 8.88%

Trade deficit reaches $2.75 billion as imports increase, exports show modest growth

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s trade deficit stood at $2.75 billion in July 2025, reflecting a 16.02% worsening compared to June 2025, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports for July 2025 totaled $2.69 billion, marking an 8.88% increase from $2.47 billion in June 2025. On a year-on-year basis, exports saw a modest rise of 16.91%, up from $2.31 billion in July 2024.

Meanwhile, imports grew by 12.37%, reaching $5.45 billion compared to $4.85 billion in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, imports increased by 29.25%, up from $4.22 billion in July 2024.

The rise in imports is attributed to the gradual easing of earlier policy restrictions and a slight revival in domestic economic activity. The previous fiscal year saw a significant drop in imports, particularly in machinery, petroleum, and consumer goods, due to demand suppression, import curbs, and broader economic challenges. With these curbs relaxed and external conditions stabilizing, delayed import orders are being cleared, contributing to the notable rebound in imports.

Previous article
SECP calls for health insurance reforms to address inefficiencies and expand access
Next article
IT stakeholders propose regulatory cell to boost sector growth and data collection
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.