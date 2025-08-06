Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 16% in July 2025, exports rise by 8.88%

Pakistan’s trade deficit stood at $2.75 billion in July 2025, reflecting a 16.02% worsening compared to June 2025, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports for July 2025 totaled $2.69 billion, marking an 8.88% increase from $2.47 billion in June 2025. On a year-on-year basis, exports saw a modest rise of 16.91%, up from $2.31 billion in July 2024.

Meanwhile, imports grew by 12.37%, reaching $5.45 billion compared to $4.85 billion in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, imports increased by 29.25%, up from $4.22 billion in July 2024.

The rise in imports is attributed to the gradual easing of earlier policy restrictions and a slight revival in domestic economic activity. The previous fiscal year saw a significant drop in imports, particularly in machinery, petroleum, and consumer goods, due to demand suppression, import curbs, and broader economic challenges. With these curbs relaxed and external conditions stabilizing, delayed import orders are being cleared, contributing to the notable rebound in imports.