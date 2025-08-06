Sign inSubscribe
Power consumers to get Rs0.77 per unit relief in upcoming billing cycle

Reduction expected under quarterly tariff and fuel price adjustments for August to October bills

By News Desk

Power consumers in Pakistan may receive further financial relief with a reduction of Rs0.77 per unit (inclusive of taxes) in the upcoming billing cycle. 

The reduction is expected to be implemented under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) and fuel price adjustment (FPA) mechanisms.

The fourth-quarter adjustment for fiscal year 2024-25 was submitted by power Distribution Companies (Discos) to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), which held a public hearing on August 4. 

Following the hearing, Nepra is expected to approve a negative adjustment of Rs1.89 per unit, which will be reflected in electricity bills for August, September, and October 2025.

