SECP registers record 4,065 companies in July 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) achieved a historic milestone in July 2025 by registering a record 4,065 companies, surpassing the previous record of 3,609 registrations set in May 2025. This marks the highest monthly company registrations to date. With 99.9% of incorporations processed digitally, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan now stands at 262,309. The total paid-up capital for July 2025 was recorded at Rs. 4.96 million.

Private limited companies made up 57% of the new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%. The remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, companies limited by guarantee, and limited liability partnerships.

The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led the growth, with 862 new incorporations, followed by trading (530), services (468), and real estate development and construction (398). Other active sectors included tourism and transport (295), food and beverages (203), education (148), marketing and advertisement (98), mining and quarrying (95), textiles (91), pharmaceuticals (86), agricultural farming (74), engineering (64), cosmetics and toiletries (59), and chemicals and healthcare (56). An additional 482 companies were registered across other sectors such as fuel and energy, non-profits under Section 42, auto and allied industries, power generation, and communications.

Foreign investment also showed positive momentum, with 96 newly registered companies receiving capital from international investors across diverse jurisdictions.

As part of its efforts to enhance market access and financial inclusion, the SECP issued a total of 60 licenses during the month, including five in capital markets, one in insurance, two to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fifty-two to not-for-profit associations.

Following the recent Registrars Conference, the SECP is launching a comprehensive awareness drive to highlight the benefits of incorporation to the business community, including limited liability, separate legal entity status, enhanced credibility, scalability, perpetual succession, structured governance, tax efficiency, easier access to finance, and stronger brand protection.

The SECP remains committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, and support sustainable economic development.