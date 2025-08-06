Sindh govt to exempt solar power from taxes, plans expansion in energy sector

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced that the provincial government will not impose taxes on solar energy, calling it a clean, affordable, and sustainable source that should be promoted further.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the FPCCI Energy Committee, Shah said that Sindh is set to move in a new direction in the energy sector. He mentioned that affordable electricity is already being provided to K-Electric from the Nooriabad Power Plant and various hybrid and solar parks in the province, with plans for additional cheap power supply in the future.

However, Shah expressed concerns over K-Electric’s persistent issues regarding fossil fuel prices.

The minister emphasized that Sindh is focusing on energy self-sufficiency, utilizing natural resources such as wind, solar, and Thar coal. He stated that with cooperation from the federal government, Sindh could supply electricity nationwide.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh, convener of the FPCCI Energy Committee, commended both federal and provincial efforts to set up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plants and charging infrastructure. He noted that these initiatives not only help address the energy crisis but also contribute to economic revival, environmental protection, and technological independence. Bakhsh highlighted that Sindh is now actively participating in the race for energy development.

He further shared that the first shipment of EV manufacturing equipment and charging units has arrived in Karachi, through a partnership with China’s ADN Group. This initiative, which includes the installation of 3,000 EV charging stations across Pakistan, will see facilities set up in Karachi and other major cities.

In Karachi, EV charging stations are being installed at three locations: the KMC Head Office, Water Board Parking on Shahrae Faisal, and Dolmen Mall Clifton Parking, with more stations planned for other cities in Sindh.