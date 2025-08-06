Transparency International says some branded medicines in Pakistan cost up to 4,000% more than generics

Transparency International Pakistan has called on the federal government to implement the generic medicine policy to address significant price disparities between branded and non-branded drugs, which cost both the government and citizens billions each year, according to a news report.

In a letter to Syed Mustafa Kamal, the Federal Minister for National Health Services, TI Pakistan raised concerns about the failure to enforce the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap)’s 2021 advisory, which required doctors to prescribe medicines by their generic names.

The letter pointed out the alarming price differences, with some branded medicines costing up to 3,000% to 4,000% more than their generic alternatives. For instance, a 300mg Aspirin tablet is priced between Rs47 to Rs300, with some brands charging five times more for the same medication.

The letter also cited examples like Monelukast 10mg, which costs Rs3.07 generically, while branded versions are priced at Rs93—a 3,029% markup. Similarly, Omeprazole 20mg costs Rs1.70 generically, compared to Rs67.85 for a branded version, a 3,991% increase.

TI Pakistan emphasised that enforcing the generic policy could reduce medical expenses by 90% for the public, making healthcare more affordable, especially for low-income populations. The organisation also noted that it would ensure equitable treatment across socioeconomic groups, drive down prices, and encourage local pharmaceutical innovation.

The letter urged the health minister to implement the Drap policy in both the public and private sectors, adopt cost-effective procurement methods for government drug purchases, and investigate non-compliance with existing directives.