Zardari, Omani envoy discuss trade, diaspora ties in push for deeper cooperation

President thanks Oman for UN support and praises role of Pakistani community in strengthening bilateral relations

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Alkharusi, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, both sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Oman for the mutual benefit of what they described as two brotherly countries.

President Zardari noted that Pakistan and Oman share a deep bond rooted in religion, culture, and common values. He stressed that greater interaction at the leadership level would further cement the longstanding relationship between the two states.

He highlighted the need to expand trade and economic ties, saying Pakistan was keen to boost cooperation in sectors such as information technology, construction, healthcare, food security, and energy. He added that government-to-government engagement would help unlock opportunities for private-sector partnerships, ultimately enhancing trade and investment flows.

The president expressed gratitude to Oman for supporting Pakistan’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2025–2026 term.

He also thanked the Omani government for hosting over 400,000 Pakistanis, acknowledging their role in contributing to Oman’s development and serving as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

Previous article
Dar urges overhaul of labour export policy to boost remittances and global reach
