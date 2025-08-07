Apple to invest $100 billion in U.S., raising total commitment to $600 billion

Apple has announced an additional $100 billion investment in the United States, bringing its total commitment to $600 billion over the next four years. This investment is set to significantly enhance American manufacturing and job creation, marking a major boost to the country’s tech industry.

Describing it as the company’s “largest investment in America,” U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted that Apple would increase its spending on its domestic supply chain, including the establishment of a new facility in Kentucky for the production of glass used in iPhone screens.

This new commitment builds upon Apple’s previous investment plan announced in 2021, which aimed to invest $430 billion and create 20,000 new jobs. In February, Apple raised its investment target to over $500 billion, with Trump quickly taking credit for influencing the decision.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that American manufacturers are set to produce 19 billion chips for the company this year across 24 factories in 12 states. However, while the company is ramping up domestic production of key components like semiconductors, Face ID modules, and glass, Cook clarified that final iPhone assembly will remain overseas.

Trump has long advocated for bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and he framed this announcement as a major step toward ensuring that iPhones sold in the U.S. are also made there. Despite facing higher import costs due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Apple reported a $23.4 billion profit in the last quarter.