Changan launches Karvaan Power Plus and upgraded Karvaan Pickup Sherpa Power 

Changan Pakistan has launched Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG and upgraded version of Karvaan Pickup Sherpa Power 1.2L, marking a significant step in improving its vehicle offerings.

Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG is priced at Rs 3,299,000, with Rs 600,000 required for bookings, and deliveries scheduled for October.

This vehicle is powered by a 1.2L EA-12 engine, which delivers 96 hp and 119 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine complies with Euro IV standards and provides excellent fuel efficiency, with a 40-liter fuel tank. The vehicle’s dimensions are 3990 mm in length, 1620 mm in width, and 1905 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2560 mm and a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Externally, the Karvaan Power Plus features projector halogen smoked headlamps, fog lamps, a chrome front grill, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers 7 seats with adjustable seat configurations in the first, second, and third rows, providing ample space for passengers.

The vehicle also includes an MP5 player with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as a standard LCD instrument cluster.