Cracking down on money laundering essential to safeguard Pakistan’s economy, says Law Minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law and Justice warned that failure to address money laundering could cripple the country’s economy and tarnish its global standing. The minister emphasised the need for unwavering institutional commitment and integrity in tackling financial crimes.

Speaking at the high-level seminar on “Anti-Money Laundering: Challenges and Responsibilities,” organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Adam Smith International and the British High Commission, the minister urged relevant authorities to work with renewed dedication to restore public trust in law enforcement.

The seminar brought together senior leadership from Pakistan’s top investigative and enforcement agencies to discuss a coordinated approach to combat financial crimes, particularly money laundering. The event was attended by Senator Tarar, who served as the chief guest, and included participation from NAB’s seven regional offices online.

NAB Chairman Lt. Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmad highlighted that the seminar marked the start of a joint effort to curb money laundering and stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration. “Fighting financial crime cannot be the responsibility of one agency alone,” he stated, emphasizing that only through shared experience and coordination can Pakistan strengthen its capacity to address these threats.

NAB Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of institutional collaboration to both improve operations and identify systemic weaknesses in the financial system.

The seminar concluded with a collective consensus that sustained, transparent efforts are vital for improving Pakistan’s global standing, meeting international obligations, and ensuring that financial crimes do not undermine the country’s economic interests.