FBR clarifies claims against Faceless Customs Assessment, refutes false narratives

Pakistan Customs has responded to misleading claims regarding its Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system, launched in December 2024, aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and minimizing human interaction in the clearance of goods. The system has faced criticism from some beneficiaries of the old system who fear the loss of their previous advantages, with attempts to malign the new framework in order to secure its rollback.

A recent news report alleging that an audit revealed the clearance of luxury vehicles at under-invoiced values, including a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at Rs. 17,635, has been widely circulated. However, Pakistan Customs has clarified that the vehicle in question was properly assessed at Rs. 10.05 million, with Rs. 47.2 million in duties and taxes collected. Customs further emphasized that all vehicles under FCA have been accurately assessed without any loss to the national exchequer.

The report also raised concerns about trade-based money laundering involving the import of vehicles. However, Pakistan Customs pointed out that only overseas Pakistanis are allowed to import such vehicles under the gift or transfer of residence schemes, which do not involve the outward remittance of foreign exchange from Pakistan. Additionally, the import of used vehicles under these schemes has been taking place long before the introduction of FCA.

FBR also clarified that internal audits and reviews of the FCA are continuously conducted to identify any potential gaps and ensure the system operates effectively.