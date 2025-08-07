Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Division clarifies pension increase for federal government pensioners

Pensioners to receive a 7% hike, with additional increments based on previous pension adjustments

By News Desk

The Finance Division has clarified the details of the pension increase for federal government pensioners.

The division confirmed a 7% hike in pensions, effective from July 1, 2025. 

In a notification, the government explained that for those retiring on or after July 1, 2025, the baseline pension will be the net pension (gross pension minus the commuted portion), along with several increments from previous years.

These increments include:

  • 15% increase from July 4, 2011 (Finance Division’s OM No F1(5)-Imp/2011-419),

  • 7.5% increase from July 7, 2015 (Finance Division’s OM No 4(1)-Reg 6/2015-697),

  • 15% increase from July 1, 2022 (Finance Division’s OM No 4(1)-Reg 6/2022-486),

  • 17.5% increase from July 5, 2023 (Finance Division’s OM No 4(1)-Reg 6/2023),

  • 15% increase from July 10, 2024 (Finance Division’s OM No 4(1)-Reg 6/2023).

Previous article
TOMCL becomes first Pakistani meat producer to qualify for direct exports to all Carrefour UAE retail networks
Next article
Changan launches Karvaan Power Plus and upgraded Karvaan Pickup Sherpa Power 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.