Home appliance companies pay PKR 90 million fine for anti-competitive practices

CCP imposes penalties for price-fixing and restrictions on discounts, reinforcing commitment to market competition

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, August 7 – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received PKR 90 million in fines from two home appliance companies, following an investigation into anti-competitive behavior. The penalties were imposed after the CCP determined that both companies had violated competition law by restricting their dealers from selling products below specified prices, offering discounts, or providing package deals—actions that limited price competition in the market.

Despite the companies challenging the CCP’s decision before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), the Tribunal upheld the Commission’s findings and ordered the companies to deposit the penalty within 30 days.

The CCP reiterated its warning to businesses, urging them to avoid price-fixing practices such as setting minimum or maximum resale prices and placing restrictions on discounts or promotional offers. Such actions, the CCP emphasized, undermine free market competition and violate the Competition Act, 2010.

News Desk
News Desk

