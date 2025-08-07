Sign inSubscribe
Ishaq Dar calls for urgent reforms to rescue energy sector and ensure affordability

Deputy Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting, directs ministries to propose concrete solutions to reduce losses, rationalize subsidies, and stabilize pricing

By Monitoring Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for structural reforms to protect the sustainability of Pakistan’s energy sector.

“We must implement actionable and targeted measures to restore financial sustainability while ensuring affordable and reliable energy supply,” he stated during a high-level meeting held to evaluate the critical challenges facing the country’s power sector.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting focused on identifying viable policy responses to achieve long-term financial and operational stability in the energy sector.

Dar instructed the concerned ministries and departments to present concrete policy proposals aimed at reducing systemic losses, rationalizing subsidies, and reforming outdated pricing structures. The emphasis, he said, must remain on long-term sectoral viability and enhancing economic efficiency.

Participants discussed several key issues plaguing the sector, including unsustainable consumption patterns, ineffective subsidy frameworks, obsolete tariff systems, and persistent transmission and distribution losses—all of which continue to place considerable financial strain on the energy landscape.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to fast-track coordinated action among relevant government institutions to address these structural inefficiencies and align with the country’s broader economic recovery efforts.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the National Coordinator on Power Reforms, the National Coordinator for the Special Investment Facilitation Council, and the Secretaries of Finance and Power, along with other senior government officials.

Government claims progress on inflation control and wage recovery amid tough questions in National Assembly
Pakistan Navy seizes $38 million worth of narcotics in Arabian Sea operation near Pasni
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

