NAB moves to freeze assets of seven more individuals in Kohistan corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to freeze the assets of seven more individuals implicated in the Kohistan corruption scandal, according to a news report.

Following internal approval, NAB will seek confirmation of these asset freezes through applications to the accountability court.

The individuals whose assets are being frozen include four men — Habibullah, Riaz, Naseer, and Tauseef — as well as three women, whose names have not been disclosed. According to NAB sources, the move is part of the ongoing efforts in the investigation into the Kohistan scandal.

The accused are suspected of using benamidars (front persons) to create assets in their names, with some of the frozen assets belonging to these benamidars.

The assets involved reportedly include both movable and immovable properties worth hundreds of millions of rupees. With the latest orders, the total number of asset freezing measures in the case has increased to 39, up from the 32 previously approved.

The investigation into the Kohistan scandal continues, with more arrests expected in the coming days. The scandal is linked to the alleged embezzlement of Rs40 billion, of which NAB claims to have recovered Rs25 billion so far.