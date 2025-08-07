Pakistan Navy seizes $38 million worth of narcotics in Arabian Sea operation near Pasni

The Pakistan Navy, in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC), has intercepted a large cache of narcotics from the Arabian Sea near Pasni, the military said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy, the seized consignment includes approximately 1,100 kilograms of hashish, 50 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice), and 100 kilograms of heroin. The total estimated value of the recovered drugs in international markets stands at 38 million dollars.

The narcotics were reportedly being trafficked via maritime routes to global destinations. The intercepted consignment has been handed over to the ANF for legal proceedings.

A Navy spokesperson emphasized that the successful operation highlights the Pakistan Navy’s continued commitment to countering illegal trafficking and ensuring maritime security. “This operation is a testament to PN’s resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation,” the statement added.

The Navy reaffirmed its broader mission to uphold the rule of law at sea and protect Pakistan’s maritime borders against illicit activities.

Meanwhile, an ANF official noted that the force spends nearly 14 million dollars annually to intercept and dispose of narcotics shipments worth approximately 6 billion dollars.