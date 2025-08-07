Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slip by $111 million

SBP cites external debt repayments for $72 million fall; commercial banks shed $39 million

By News Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves recorded a decrease of $111.40 million during the week ended August 1, 2025, marking a 0.57% decline on a week-on-week basis. With this drop, the country’s total foreign reserves now stand at $19.50 billion.

According to the latest data published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank’s own reserves decreased by $72 million during the week under review. This reduction has been attributed to external debt repayments. As a result, SBP’s total foreign currency holdings now amount to $14.23 billion, down from the previous week’s level of $14.30 billion.

In addition to the decline in SBP-held reserves, the net foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks also registered a fall. These reserves dropped by $39.40 million over the same period, reaching a level of $5.26 billion as of August 1, compared to $5.30 billion reported on July 25.

The combined impact of reductions in both SBP’s reserves and those held by commercial banks led to the overall fall in the country’s liquid foreign exchange reserves during the reported week.

