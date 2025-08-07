PM Shehbaz Sharif orders for national-level strategy to address population growth challenges

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the establishment of a committee to formulate a national-level strategy to address the challenges posed by Pakistan’s rapidly growing population. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting on Thursday where discussions centered around formulating a comprehensive policy to manage the population and ensure that it becomes a driving force in the country’s economic development.

Pakistan’s annual population growth rate stands at 2.55%, with projections indicating that the population could exceed 386 million by 2050. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for cooperation between federal and provincial governments to tackle the issue, recognizing the youth as an asset and stressing the importance of creating employment opportunities, particularly for women.

The meeting, which included key stakeholders from various ministries, concluded that a national-level awareness campaign should be launched to educate the public on the significance of population management. The creation of a National Population Commission under the Prime Minister’s leadership was also discussed, with a focus on setting targets and ensuring accountability.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, highlighted that the 18th Amendment has made population management a provincial subject, but national cooperation is essential to implement an effective strategy.