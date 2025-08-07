Power consumers to get Rs 2.65 per unit relief in August bills

Electricity consumers across the country are expected to receive a relief of Rs 2.65 per unit in their electricity bills for the month of August 2025.

This relief comprises a Rs 1.88 per unit reduction for consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric (KE) due to quarterly tariff adjustments, as well as a Rs 0.77 per unit cut on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2025. However, the FCA reduction will not apply to KE consumers.

The fuel adjustment will be reflected in August bills based on electricity consumption in June 2025. It will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and those on pre-paid tariffs.

In case August bills are issued before the formal notification, the adjustments will be applied in the following month. DISCOs are directed to show the fuel adjustment separately on consumer bills.

According to NEPRA, the actual National Average Uniform Fuel Cost Component (FCC) for June 2025 stood at Rs 7.5569/kWh, while the Reference FCC was Rs 8.3341/kWh, indicating a reduction of Rs 0.7772/kWh in FCA.

The Authority has determined separate quarterly adjustments for each DISCO after accounting for costs allocated by CPPA-G, power theft, bilateral contracts (including captive and small power producers), and net metering. A uniform negative quarterly adjustment of Rs 1.8881/kWh, amounting to Rs 55.874 billion for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, will be applied over three months—August to October 2025—for all DISCO consumers, excluding lifeline and prepaid users.

The same quarterly adjustment will be applicable to KE consumers, with the exception of lifeline and prepaid categories, during the same three-month period.

NEPRA clarified that any bills issued before the official notification of the decision will have the adjustment implemented in subsequent bills. DISCOs are also required to comply with any relevant court orders while implementing these adjustments. The decision, along with its annexure, has been communicated to the federal government for formal gazette notification under Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act.

The regulator expressed concern over delays in the submission of quarterly adjustment requests by some DISCOs, particularly HESCO and SEPCO. These delays hinder timely determinations, and all DISCOs have been instructed to submit their adjustment requests immediately after the close of each quarter.

During the hearing, Rehan Javed, representing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), argued that the recent increase in industrial sales—driven by captive power consumers shifting to the grid—was a one-off event, not an indication of long-term industrial growth. He warned that many existing industries are shutting down and that there are few new connection requests.

NEPRA noted that approximately 128,000 new connections, including around 500 industrial connections with a total load of 1,070 MW, are pending across all DISCOs. The bulk of these are in the jurisdictions of FESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, and IESCO. DISCOs have been directed to ensure timely processing of all pending cases.