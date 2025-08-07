PSX hits new record high amid strong economic outlook and robust corporate earnings

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Thursday, closing at a new record high, driven by a positive economic outlook and strong corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 558.64 points or 0.39%, settling at 145,647.13, marking its highest-ever closing. Throughout the session, the index reached an intra-day high of 146,081.02 before closing at the new peak.

According to a post-market report by Topline Securities, the rally was underpinned by robust institutional inflows, particularly from local mutual funds, as per National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) data. Index-heavyweights such as PPL, HBL, EFERT, SYS, and OGDC led the charge, contributing a combined 738 points to the index’s growth.

This strong performance follows a record-breaking rally on Wednesday, when the KSE-100 Index surged by 2,051 points or 1.43%, closing at an all-time high of 145,088.50.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the stock market’s performance, noting that the 145,000-point milestone reflects growing investor confidence in the government’s business-friendly policies. The PM emphasised that supporting investment remains a key priority for his administration, as it continues to push forward with reforms aimed at fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development.